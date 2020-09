Patrick Mahomes is going to be a father.

The Chiefs quarterback shared a picture of him and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews holding a sonogram on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️ A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on Sep 29, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

The Super Bowl MVP passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in the Monday victory in Baltimore.

The Chiefs say, if it’s a boy, they’ll pick him in the first round in 2042.