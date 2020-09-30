Patrick is going to be a father, Cardinals playoff preview and U.S. Rep. Cleaver talks NLI (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

***Listener Discretion Advised*** You’re going to hear Shildt lose his “Shildt” again.

Hot takes from the Cardinals manager on San Diego, plus Matt Carpenter and Padres mgr and former Mizzou player Jayce Tingler on my Cardinals playoff preview.

Name, Likeness and Image. It’s time for college student-athletes to have the opportunity to make money. U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver explains the bill he’s co-sponsoring. Should the same opportunities exist for high school kids?