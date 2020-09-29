Momma Mahomes makes it’s clear…his name is Patrick

Randi Mahomes, the mother of the Super Bowl MVP, wanted to set the record straight about her son. His name is Patrick, not Pat.

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

ESPN had fun with the tweet throwing it up on the screen during last night’s game. It even drew an apology from analyst Louis Riddick.

“Guilty, guilty, guilty,” he said. “I apologize, Patrick.”

After the victory, Mahomes was interviewed by sideline reporter Lisa Salters and like any good son he knows it’s best to keep Momma Bear happy.

“My mom says I’m Patrick and my dad is Pat. So hopefully we can start calling me Patrick just to keep her happy because I don’t want to hear that tonight.”