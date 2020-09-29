Missouri revamps COVID-19 dashboard features

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Monday that it launched a new set of COVID-19 dashboards. The agency says the overhaul showcases health information as well as economic and social impact data.

Another new feature is data about COVID-19 cases within Missouri’s K-12 schools. The information also contains non-public school students in each district’s boundary.

DHSS says the dashboards are designed to be user-friendly for the public. They will be updated each morning instead of the daily update at 2 p.m.

The new website has had some technical glitches with loading certain data like the current number of Missourians in a hospital being treated for COVID-19, demographics and testing details.

According to DHSS, more than 123,000 Missourians have tested positive and another 2,074 people have died from the virus.

