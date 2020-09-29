Mahomes picks on Baltimore’s defense on another record setting night

>>Chiefs, Mahomes Top Ravens, Jackson

Patrick Mahomes fired four touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the Chiefs topped the Ravens 34-20 in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson had just 97 yards passing, one TD, four sacks and a lost fumble for Baltimore. KC is 3-and-0, while the Ravens fell to 2-and-1.

In their previous two wins, Baltimore had allowed just 22 points. The Chiefs scored 21 in the second quarter alone and had a 27-10 lead at the half. After the Ravens made it a 27-20 game just five seconds into the fourth quarter, Mahomes and the offense went back to work after a stagnant third quarter. They put together a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:41 off the clock ending in a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Eric Fisher who lined up as an eligible receiver. Two of Mahomes’ TD passes went to his fullback, Anthony Sherman and an offensive lineman.

>>Mahomes Becomes NFL’s Fastest To 10K Passing Yards

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 10-thousand passing yards. He eclipsed the milestone in the first quarter of last night’s game against the Ravens in just his 34th regular-season start. Kurt Warner did it in 36 games.