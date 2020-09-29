Cardinals go with K.K. to get the Game One start against San Diego

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

First, hot takes from Patrick Mahomes. Then we get into baseball. The Cardinals pitching rotation is set for their National League Wild Card Series against the Padres in San Diego and Kwang Hyun Kim will start Game One on Wednesday, with Adam Wainwright taking the mound for Game two on Thursday in the best-of-three series. Jack Flaherty will start Game three if needed. KK is 3-0 in seven starts this season with a 1.62 ERA. First pitch is tomorrow at 4:08.

Jeff Wilder, Missourinet’s Baseball Expert, breaks down the expanded playoffs.