Mahomes vs. Jackson the marquee matchup as Chiefs take on Ravens

Monday Night Football is the marquee attraction for Week Three when the reigning MVP faces the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Larmar Jackson and the Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Jackson is off to another flying start, having thrown for 479 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and also rushing for 99 yards in the first two games — both blowout wins. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown leads the team in receiving with 10 catches for 143 yards while Baltimore has a real threat now at tight end in Mark Andrews, who has caught two touchdowns already.

Meanwhile, Mahomes also has his team undefeated, but not as easily as Jackson has made it look. The 2018 MVP has thrown for 413 yards and five touchdowns, including two to Tyreek Hill. The real breakout performer though has been Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has rushed for 176 yards and a score in the first two games for Kansas City. The Chiefs won last year in Week Three at Arrowhead.

Last year in Week 3, the Chiefs home opener, Mahomes completed 27-of-37 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs scored 23-points in the second quarter to build a 17-point halftime lead. The teams combined for 955 yards of total offense.