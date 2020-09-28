Entire AFC West loses on Sunday in Week 3

Each of the Kansas City Chiefs division rivals lost on Sunday, paving the way for the Super Bowl Champs to build on their lead. However, the Chiefs (2-0) have a tough task tonight facing the Ravens (2-0) in Baltimore.

>>Patriots Cruise Past Raiders

(Foxboro, MA) — Rex Burkhead ran for touchdowns and caught another as the Patriots cruised past the Raiders 36-20 in Foxboro. Cam Newton finished 17-of-28 for 162 yards, a TD and an interception for the Pats, who moved to 2-and-1 on the season. Sony Michel ran for 117 yards on just nine carries in the victory. Derek Carr threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns but had two fumbles as the Raiders dropped to 2-and-1. Josh Jacobs had a team-high 71 rushing yards but also lost a fumble in the setback.

>>Panthers Outlast Chargers In Inglewood

(Inglewood, CA) — Joey Slye made five field goals as the Panthers outlasted the Chargers 21-16 at SoFi Stadium. Teddy Bridgewater passed for Carolina’s only touchdown on a 13-yard hookup in the second quarter to Mike Davis. Davis totaled 91 yards from scrimmage in place of starting running back Christian McCaffrey, who sat out with a sprained ankle. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 330 yards, a touchdown and an interception for LA. Keenan Allen hauled in 13 passes for 132 yards and a score. The Bolts ran a hook-and-ladder on the final play that could have won the game, but an Austin Ekeler fumble ended the rally. Both teams are now 1-and-2.

>>Bucs, Brady Keep Broncos Winless

(Denver, CO) — Tom Brady has his best game yet with Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers beat the Broncos 28-10 in Denver. The future Hall of Famer passed for 297 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as Tampa Bay won its second straight. Mike Evans caught two of the TD’s for the Bucs, both from a yard out, and Shaq Barrett had two sacks, including one for a safety. Jeff Driskel threw for 176 yards, a TD and a pick for Denver, which slipped to 0-and-3. Brett Rypien completed 8-of-9 passes for 53 yards and an interception in relief. The Broncos managed just 42 yards on the ground.