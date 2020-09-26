MissouriNet HS FB Roundup – Scores from 9/25

Archie 62, St. Joseph Le Blond 6
Ash Grove 42, Miller 0
Aurora 36, Buffalo 35
Boonville 43, California 14
Butler 61, Lincoln 6
Cabool 26, Mountain Grove 12
Carthage 33, Branson 10
Centralia 44, Clark County 6
Cuba 28, St. James 18
East Atchison 52, Rock Port 6
East Buchanan 46, West Platte 1
Festus 41, Hillsboro 26
Francis Howell 57, Troy Buchanan 28
Grandview 51, Raytown South 6
Hallsville 78, Osage 44
Hannibal 34, Mexico 13
Harrisburg 42, Knox County 8
Harrisonville 39, Excelsior Springs 13
Helias Catholic 56, Rock Bridge 24
Hickman High School 26, Smith-Cotton 16
Holt 48, Ft. Zumwalt West 28
Jefferson City 36, Capital City 0
Kelly 49, Crystal City 0
Kennett 51, East Prairie 6
King City/ Union Star 50, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 44
Kirksville 20, Marshall 7
Lamar 40, Cassville 20
Lawson 35, Plattsburg 8
Lebanon 57, Glendale 20
Lee’s Summit Community Christian 43, El Dorado Springs 6
Lee’s Summit West 34, Raymore-Peculiar 27
Lexington 50, Holden 0
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 28, Jasper 14
Liberty (Mountain View) 20, Willow Springs 13
Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Francis Howell North 7
Liberty 42, Blue Springs South 13
Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7
Living Word Christian School 34, St. Francis Borgia 26
Logan-Rogersville 29, Mt. Vernon 23
Lutheran (St. Charles) 70, Tolton Catholic 0
Macon 22, Brookfield 20
Marceline 54, Paris 24
Marionville 51, Diamond 21
Marshfield 41, East Newton 7
Maryville 27, Cameron 7
McDonald County 39, Frontenac, Kan. 13
Mid-Buchanan 69, North Platte 6
Moberly 50, Fulton 12
Nevada 20, Monett 7
Nixa 51, Neosho 0
North Andrew 44, North Shelby 20
North Callaway 22, Strafford 14
North County 54, Agape Christian, Ill. 14
Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 52, Schuyler County 22
Orchard Farm 34, Winfield 10
Owensville 27, Hermann 14
Ozark 35, Republic 28
Palmyra 30, Monroe City 20
Penney 40, Lathrop 16
Pierce City 34, Clever 31
Platte County 28, Smithville 7
Richmond 54, Lafayette County 34
Sarcoxie 55, Central (Springfield) 20
Scotland County 58, Salisbury 6
South Callaway 54, Clopton/Elsberry 20
South Harrison 38, Polo 0
Southeast 26, East (Kansas City) 22
Southern Boone County 54, Eldon 20
Southwest (Livingston County) 60, Stewartsville/Osborne 8
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 7, Ste. Genevieve 6
St. Vincent 21, Perryville 7
Valle Catholic 35, Blair Oaks 28
Warrensburg 30, Center 14
Webb City 28, Carl Junction 14
West Plains 28, Kickapoo 0
Westran 28, Fayette 12
Willard 32, Joplin 20
MissouriNet HS FB Roundup – Scores from 9/25
