Bama’s strong first half too much for Mizzou

The Alabama Crimson Tide scored the game’s first 21 points in the opening 15 minutes and 23 seconds as the Tigers fell 38-19 in their season opener Saturday night at Faurot Field. It was a tough start for new head coach Eli Drinkwitz who had to face Nick Saban and the second ranked Tide in the revised ten-game schedule.

Mizzou scored two fourth quarter touchdowns against Alabama backups. The first came when starting quarterback Shawn Robinson found running back Tyler Badie for a 54-yard touchdown pass. The final score came in the closing seconds when backup QB Connor Bazelak ran from seven yards out. Bazelak put together a 75-yard, 14-play drive. It was his second series of the game. He and Robinson, the transfer from TCU, battled for the starting job all summer.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was 18-for-24 for 249 yards and threw two touchdowns to Jaylen Waddle, connecting on an 18-yarder in the first quarter and then again on a 23-yard pass in the back of the endzone. Alabama outgained the Tigers 414-322.

Robinson was 19-of-25 for 185. The Tigers turned the ball over twice leading to ten Alabama points.