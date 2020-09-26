Missourinet

Bama’s strong first half too much for Mizzou

The Alabama Crimson Tide scored the game’s first 21 points in the opening 15 minutes and 23 seconds as the Tigers fell 38-19 in their season opener Saturday night at Faurot Field. It was a tough start for new head coach Eli Drinkwitz who had to face Nick Saban and the second ranked Tide in the revised ten-game schedule.

Mizzou scored two fourth quarter touchdowns against Alabama backups. The first came when starting quarterback Shawn Robinson found running back Tyler Badie for a 54-yard touchdown pass. The final score came in the closing seconds when backup QB Connor Bazelak ran from seven yards out. Bazelak put together a 75-yard, 14-play drive. It was his second series of the game. He and Robinson, the transfer from TCU, battled for the starting job all summer.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was 18-for-24 for 249 yards and threw two touchdowns to Jaylen Waddle, connecting on an 18-yarder in the first quarter and then again on a 23-yard pass in the back of the endzone. Alabama outgained the Tigers 414-322.

Robinson was 19-of-25 for 185. The Tigers turned the ball over twice leading to ten Alabama points.

