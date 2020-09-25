Molina reaches milestone, Cardinals creep on the Cubs

Yadier Molina singled twice to reach two-thousand hits for his career in the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Brewers at Busch Stadium. Dylan Carlson drilled a two-run homer and added an RBI double for St. Louis.

Molina is the sixth player to collect 2,000 hits with the Cardinals, joining Stan Musial, Lou Brock, Rogers Hornsby, Enos Slaughter and Albert Pujols.

Kwang Hyun Kim earned the win after giving up one-run in five innings and Andrew Miller posted his fourth save. The Cards have won six of eight and remain in the hunt for a second straight postseason berth. They trail the Cubs now by just 2.5 games for the NL Central’s top spot. Chicago has already clinched a postseason berth.

Eric Sogard and Tyrone Taylor drove in runs for the Brewers. Corbin Burnes allowed three runs over three and two thirds innings before exiting with a back injury for Milwaukee, which has lost three of four.