Missouri State’s spring football schedule released

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Thursday (Sept. 24) its spring schedule. All 11 MVFC members will play eight conference games during a nine-week period from Feb. 20 to April 17. Missouri State will open its MVFC slate on Saturday, Feb. 20 at North Dakota and have its league home opener the following Saturday (Feb. 27) against Illinois State at Plaster Stadium.

The Bears will play three games during the month of March, starting with a road game against Northern Iowa (March 6), followed by home contests on March 13 vs. Southern Illinois and March 27 against defending national champion North Dakota State.

Two of MSU’s three April games will be on the road with contests at league newcomer South Dakota on April 3 and at Indiana State on April 10. Coach Bobby Petrino’s squad will conclude the Valley season on April 17 at home against Youngstown State.

The Bears will not play South Dakota State or Western Illinois this season.

Missouri State continues its three-game fall slate on Saturday when it travels to Conway, Ark., to take on Central Arkansas (1-1) at 7 p.m. in the first of two meetings this season between the two teams.