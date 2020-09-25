Memorial Stadium will look and feel different as Tigers kick vs Tide

The Southeastern Conference and University of Missouri have all of their guidelines, and social distancing rules in place for the first Mizzou football games this season. Athletic director Jim Sterk said the university “sold out” its allotments to season-ticket holders.

Memorial Stadium will have 20% capacity (11,700 fans).

Among the noticeable changes for fans:

A “bubble” will be establish around the south endzone to ensure both Mizzou and Alabama can safely arrive and leave the stadium.

There will be no tailgating allowed on campus and parking lots. Lots will open three hours before game time instead of the usual 8 a.m.

Masks will be mandatory once on campus, and face shields are not considered suitable as an alternative. (Sorry Andy Reid)

Tickets will be fully mobile. Fans are asked to download an app in advance and download their tickets. There will be mobile help stations at Faurot Field to assist in this.

Fans are still allowed to bring in bags as long as they meet the SEC’s clear-bag policy.

Seating zones will be spread throughout the stadium and areas will be color-coded to specific zones, which are the only areas fans are allowed to enter the stadium. Those are in place in an effort to eliminate cross-traffic.