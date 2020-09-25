Central Missouri star QB highlights latest Missouri Sports HOF class

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will induct former University of Central Missouri quarterback Eric Czerniewski, former St. Louis Football Cardinals running back Terry Metcalf, Branson sports radio broadcaster Scott McCaulley, Missouri Southern’s 1972 NAIA National Championship Team, as well Midway High School coach Larry Burchett and the Midway High School Football Program.

They all highlight the annual Football Luncheon presented by the Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company, set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds’ E-Plex East Wing.

Eric Czerniewski – Montgomery County High School/University of Central Missouri

Czerniewski led Montgomery County to the 2005 Class 2 state championship and a state runner-up finish. He ended his career as the state’s all-time leader in pass attempts (1,236), completions (775), yards (11,557) and touchdowns (140).

At Central Missouri, he won the 2010 Harlon Hill, considered the Heisman Trophy in NCAA Division II, and is the only player from Missouri to ever win that award. That season, he set D-II records with 5,207 yards passing, a nation-leading 46 TD passes and total offense (5,203).

Terry Metcalf – St. Louis Football Cardinals

Metcalf a running back of the St. Louis Football Cardinals from 1973 to 1977 and was among the most versatile players during the coach Don “Air” Coryell era. In his National Football League career, which also included the 1980 season for Washington, he was a rusher, receiver and kick and punt returner who combined for 9,978 yards. Along the way, Metcalf earned three Pro Bowl selections, team Rookie of the Year honors in 1973 and, in 1974, was the United Press International’s (UPI) runner-up for NFL MVP and the team’s MVP.

