Salvy helps Royals crush Cardinals

>>Royals Rout Cardinals

(Kansas City, MO) — Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero each homered twice and drove in five as the Royals routed the Cardinals 12-3 at Kauffman Stadium. Adalberto Mondesi had two hits, an RBI and scored three runs. Danny Duffy allowed a run over five-and-two-thirds to pick up the win. KC improved to 23-and-33. Carlos Martínez suffered the loss after getting rough up for eight runs on nine hits over five innings. He has a lower back strain. The Cards host the Brewers tonight.

>>Royals Make Plethora Of Roster Moves

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals placed right-hander Kyle Zimmer on the 60-day injury list with right elbow ulnar neuritis. He left in the sixth inning Tuesday with numbness and tingling in his fingers. The Royals placed outfielder Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL with lower back spasms. They have recalled Jakob Junis the alternate site and activated left-hander Mike Montgomery. KC also reinstated outfielder Franchy Cordero from the IL and he promptly blasted two homers and drove in five in his first game back. Infielder Erick Mejia was optioned.

>>Royals Open Final Series Tonight Against Tigers

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals will start three rookies in a four-game series beginning tonight against the Tigers to close out the season. Left-hander Kris Bubic will start the first game. Brad Keller, Carlos Hernandez and Brady Singer are the probables for the final three games. Keller is the only non-rookie.

>>Cardinals Host Brewers For Five More Games

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals begin another five-game series with the Brewers Thursday night. KK Kim will start the opener for the Redbirds. Jack Flaherty and Daniel Ponce de Leon will start the doubleheader on Friday. Adam Wainwright will throw Saturday with Sunday left open after injuries to Dakota Hudson and Carlos Martinez.

If needed, the Cardinals would have to travel to Detroit for two games on Monday to complete their full 60-game schedule.