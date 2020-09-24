Governor activates Missouri National Guard in response to civil unrest

Gov. Mike Parson signed today an executive order activating the Missouri National Guard as a “precautionary measure” in response to demonstrations continuing across the country. Members will aid in the state’s effort to protect people and property from being harmed.

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury chose not to charge police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old African-American woman was shot to death by three Louisville police officers on March 13. The grand jury instead indicted one of the officers for a lesser charge – triggering unrest in communities.

“We are saddened by recent acts of violence that have occurred in some cities across the nation,” Parson says in a press release. “We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest and are committed to protecting that right. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting Missouri and its people.”

Parson’s order declares that a state of emergency exists in Missouri due to civil unrest and calls on the Adjutant General, or his designee, to immediately call and order into active service members of the National Guard and use whatever equipment is necessary for the job.

