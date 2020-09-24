Alex Gordon announces he’ll retire

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon announced today that he will retire from baseball, effective this Sunday, following the season finale vs. the Detroit Tigers. Gordon, a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner and Platinum Glove winner (2014), ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in most all offensive categories, including walks (682, 3rd), home runs (190, 4th), doubles (357, 5th), extra-base hits (573, 5th), games played (1,749, 6th), at-bats (6,380, 6th), runs (867, 6th), hits (1,641, 6th) and RBI (749, 6th).

Gordon, who started all 16 postseason games during Kansas City’s 2015 World Series run, has played his entire 14-year career with Kansas City from 2007-20, making him one of three position players to play 14 seasons (or more) with the Royals, joining George Brett (21 seasons) and Frank White (18). Gordon’s 1,749 games entering tonight are the fourth most of any active player who has played for only one team, trailing Yadier Molina (2,021), Joey Votto (1,768) and Ryan Braun (1,761).