BREAKING: Missouri First Lady tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson has tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells Missourinet the first lady took a rapid COVID-19 test and the results came back positive. She is awaiting results on another diagnostic version – a PCR test. Those results are expected later today.

Jones says Mrs. Parson has mild symptoms – a runny nose and a cough.

The governor is at the mansion in Jefferson City. The first lady is in Bolivar.

The governor was scheduled to speak to a group of Missouri broadcasters today but was not able to. The governor’s visit to St. Louis today to sign a bill about removing a police residency requirement has been postponed. Friday’s gubernatorial debate has been called off for the time being.

This is a developing story.

