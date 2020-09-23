Gomber quiets the Royals. Matheny ejected on his 50th birthday

Austin Gomber and three relievers combined on a six-hitter as the Cardinals shut out the Royals 5-0 in Kansas City. Gomber scattered four hits over six innings for the win. Dylan Carlson carried the offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored for St. Louis, which has won five-of-six to remain in the playoff hunt. The Cardinals trail the Chicago Cubs by 3 1/2 games in the NL Central, improving to 27-25.

St. Louis also built a lead in the race for the No. 2 spot in the division after Milwaukee (28-28) eked out a win over Cincinnati (27-27) earlier in the evening.

Brady Singer slipped to 3-and-5 with the loss. Edward Olivares had two hits for KC. Singer had 14-inning scoreless streak coming into the game, but had trouble finding the plate all night walking two in the first and two in the second. He ended up walking five in three-plus innings, throwing just 44 of 81 pitches for strikes. As manager Mike Matheny made the pitching change he had some words with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, questioning some of the calls. Matheny was ejected and then got his money’s worth before leaving the field. The Royals have now officially been eliminated from the postseason.

>>Stallings Helps Pirates Walk Off Versus Cubs

Jacob Stallings hit a walk-off solo home run as the Pirates beat the Cubs 3-2 in Pittsburgh. Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier both hit run-scoring doubles to put the Bucs ahead 2-0. Steven Brault pitched seven shutout innings, but earned a no decision. Richard Rodriguez earned the win in relief. Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run shot for Chicago, which has lost three-of-four. Andrew Chafin took the loss in relief for the Cubbies.

>>Brewers Edge Reds

Eric Sogard doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Brewers edged the Reds 3-2 in Cincinnati. Tyrone Taylor homered for Milwaukee. Brett Anderson only allowed two runs, one earned over six innings to get the win for the Brewers, who have won six of eight. Nick Castellanos homered for the Reds. Sonny Gray allowed just one run over five innings and struck out eight but did not factor into the decision. Tejay Antone took the loss for Cincinnati, which has split its last four games.

>> Negro Leagues honored

The Cardinals wore the gray road uniforms of the 1930 St. Louis Stars and the Royals donned the home cream uniforms of the 1945 Kansas City Monarchs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.