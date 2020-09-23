Missourinet

First high school football rankings released for 2020

Class 6

 Rank, team Rec Pts. LW
1. Raymore-Peculiar (9)
4-0
99
2. Liberty (KC) (1)
4-0
88
3. Nixa
4-0
81
4. Rockhurst
2-2
62
5. Francis Howell
2-1
48
6. Lee’s Summit West
3-1
41
7. Holt
4-0
38
T9. Fox
4-0
21
T9. Joplin
2-2
35
10. Rock Bridge
4-0
17
 Also receiving votes
Kickapoo
3-1
13
Lee’s Summit North
2-2
7

Class 5

 Rank, team Rec Pts. LW
1. Carthage (6)
3-0
96
2. Webb City (2)
3-1
87
3. Jackson (2)
4-0
81
4. Grain Valley
4-0
60
5. North Kansas City
3-1
54
6. Battle
2-1
44
7. Platte County
3-1
31
8. Fort Zumwalt North
3-1
28
T9. Farmington
4-0
22
T9. Ozark
3-1
22
 Also receiving votes
Raytown
3-1
11
Belton
3-0
9
Washington
3-1
5

Class 4

 Rank, team Rec Pts. LW
1. Helias (6)
4-0
94
2. West Plains (3)
4-0
93
3. Hannibal (1)
3-0
64
4. Bolivar
3-1
60
5. Smithville
3-1
57
6. Festus
4-0
55
7. Lincoln College Prep
2-1
41
8. Moberly
4-0
27
9. St. Dominic
3-1
25
10. Winnetonka
4-0
23
 Also receiving votes
KC Center
3-1
4
Savannah
1-1
4
Kearney
2-2
2
Warrensburg
3-1
1

Class 3

 Rank, team Rec Pts. LW
1. Blair Oaks (7)
4-0
97
2. Odessa (2)
4-0
91
3. Mount Vernon
4-0
74
4. Valle Catholic (1)
4-0
73
5. Kennett
4-0
42
T6. Centralia (Mo.)
3-0
38
T6. Cassville
3-1
38
8. Oak Grove
3-1
33
9. Buffalo
4-0
26
10. Southern Boone
3-1
20
11. Park Hills Central
4-0
8
12. Borgia
2-2
6
13. Maryville
2-2
4

Class 2

 Rank, team Rec Pts. LW
0. New Madrid County Central
2-2
3
13
1. Palmyra (5)
4-0
94
2. Lafayette County (2)
4-0
84
3. Lamar (1)
3-1
70
4. Lutheran St. Charles (1)
3-1
69
5. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (1)
4-0
56
6. Clark County
3-1
54
7. Butler
4-0
28
8. Lexington
4-0
25
9. Monroe City
3-1
23
10. Duchesne
3-1
22
 Also receiving votes
Warsaw
3-0
18
Highland
0-0
3
East Prairie
3-1
1

Class 1

 Rank, team Rec Pts. LW
1. Mid-Buchanan (8)
4-0
97
2. Hayti (1)
3-0
81
3. Thayer (1)
3-1
78
4. Milan
4-0
64
5. Windsor (Sedalia)
3-1
57
6. Westran
4-0
40
7. East Buchanan
3-0
39
8. Marionville
4-0
31
9. Adrian
3-1
18
10. Skyline
3-1
17
 Also receiving votes
Marceline
3-1
10
Crest Ridge
4-0
4
South Harrison
3-1
4
Cabool
3-1
3
Lockwood
3-1
3
Harrisburg, Missouri
2-2
2
Pierce City
3-1
2

 

