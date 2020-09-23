Cardinals and Royals celebrate 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues

The Cardinals wore the gray road uniforms of the 1930 St. Louis Stars and the Royals wore the home uniforms of the 1945 Kansas City Monarchs, the same uniform Jackie Robinson wore when he played for the Monarchs. The teams helped celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. The Stars featured such players as “Cool Papa” Bell, John “Mule” Suttles and Willie Wells.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is located in Kansas City.

