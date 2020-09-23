BREAKING: Parson and first lady test positive for COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have both tested positive for COVID-19. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the first lady was tested this morning after displaying minor symptoms. The results came back positive. The governor was then tested and his results also came back positive.

During a press conference today at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, State Health Department Director Randall Williams says all official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice, including Friday’s gubernatorial debate against Democrat Nicole Galloway.

The governor’s staff has been tested and is awaiting results.

Dr. Williams says the Governor feels healthy at this time and is displaying no symptoms. The first lady has mild symptoms.

In a video message, Governor Parson says he continues to do state business from the Governor’s Mansion without interruption.

