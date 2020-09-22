U.S. Ag Secretary attends grand opening of new St. Louis food tech company’s headquarters

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn gave remarks during the grand opening of food tech company Benson Hill’s headquarters in St. Louis Monday.

Perdue said the work of Benson Hill will go a long way in helping feed the estimated 9 billion people on the planet by 2050.

“The kind of things we know about different genes and genomes and germplasm today based on what companies like Benson Hill do, and what they will know more in the future about affecting the palatability, the flavor and nutritional qualities will go a long way,” he said.

Chinn said the 39 North Innovation District in St. Louis is the perfect location for Benson Hill.

“The culture of ag innovation and ag business in Missouri is thriving and it’s strong. St. Louis has more plant scientists than any other place in the world, so this is a great fit for Benson Hill,” said Chinn.

The 160,000 square foot building will be the home Benson Hill’s team of experts in plant biology, agronomy, data analytics, machine learning and food science all focused on the innovation of better food and ingredient options from plant to plate.

By Rhiannon Branch of Brownfield Ag News