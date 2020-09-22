Missourinet

Missouri House Ethics Committee meets in closed session for 50 minutes

House Ethics Committee Chairman J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on May 15, 2020 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The Missouri House Ethics Committee met in closed session Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson City, but what they discussed is unknown.

The committee gaveled-in at about 12:30 p.m. for a roll call, before immediately voting to go into a closed session.

A Missourinet reporter waited outside the Capitol hearing room during the 50-minute closed session, and didn’t see any state lawmakers who aren’t on the committee enter the room.

Committee Chairman State Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, spoke to Missourinet after the closed hearing, saying that confidentiality rules prohibit him from commenting on these matters.

