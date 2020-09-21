Cardinals and Royals meet up in KC for three games starting Monday

>>Molina Lifts Cardinals Over Pirates

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer to push the Cardinals past the Pirates 2-1 in Pittsburgh. Jack Flaherty earned the win after giving up just one run on two hits over six while striking out 11. The Saint Louis bullpen didn’t allow a base runner, concluding with Andrew Miller nailing down his third save of the season. The Cards have won four-straight.

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brad Keller allowed five runs in as many innings in the Royals’ 5-3 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee. Sal Perez belted a two-run homer in defeat. Kansas City was swept in the three-game series to drop to 21-and-31, last in the AL Central.

>>Royals Home Today Against Cardinals

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals return home tonight to open a three-game series with the Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Carlos Hernandez will make his second big league start for Kansas City in the opener as the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright. Brady Singer and Danny Duffy are the KC starters for the final two games of the series. Carlos Martinez will start the third game. No word on who will start the middle game of the series for St. Louis.