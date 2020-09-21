Butker kicks two, 58-yard field goals as Chiefs rally for OT win

Harrison Butker tied Nick Lowrey’s franchise record of 58-yards on a field goal. In fact, Butker did it three times! Once earlier in the game, then in overtime to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 in overtime. Before the overtime kick, Butker converted a practice attempt from 58-yards as L.A. called timeout just before the snap. No problems for Butker. The timeout gave him more time to adjust. His game winner was even better than the practice kick.

ICE IN HIS VEINS pic.twitter.com/p2RajFNcH0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2020

After a slow start, the Chiefs offense got moving in the second half as the Chargers defense tired out after putting immense pressure on Patrick Mahomes through much of the first half. Mahomes completed 27-of-47 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in the game, finding Tyreek Hill five times for a team-high 99 yards.

The 58-yarder by Butker in OT is the longest in NFL history

Longest Field Goals in NFL Overtime History

57 – Sebastian Janikowski, Raiders vs. Jets, Oct. 19, 2008

53 – Chris Jacke, Packers vs. 49ers, Oct. 4, 1996

52 – Mike Cofer, Colts vs. Jets, Sept. 10, 1995

Source: profootballhof.com

The victory was Kansas City’s 28th victory in 31 divisional matchups since the beginning of the 2015 season, which is the most for any team against their own division in the NFL during that span. The Chiefs return to action next week with a prime-time showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Huge team win! So grateful for the opportunity to make big kicks. What a day! Thank You all for the love! #ChiefsKingdom ❤️💛 To the Heights! ⛰ pic.twitter.com/W2QUztFhgu — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) September 21, 2020