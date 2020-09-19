MissouriNet HS FB Roundup – Scores from 9/18

Blair Oaks 51, Boonville 7
Branson 49, Neosho 15
Buffalo 47, Stockton/Sheldon 12
Butler 41, Cole Camp 7
California 43, Osage 13
Cameron 48, Chillicothe 21
Cassville 43, Logan-Rogersville 6
Center 22, Excelsior Springs 18
Central (New Madrid County) 45, Doniphan 0
Centralia 18, Monroe City 0
Clark County 50, South Shelby 0
Clopton/Elsberry 27, Louisiana 6
Crystal City 30, Confluence Academy 19
East Newton 26, Seneca 13
East Prairie 25, Dexter 15
Fair Grove 36, Forsyth 20
Farmington 29, St. Dominic 28
Francis Howell 42, Ft. Zumwalt West 7
Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Washington 7
Gallatin 48, Polo 27
Glendale 20, Bolivar 15
Grain Valley 38, Truman 0
Hannibal 56, Fulton 19
Helias Catholic 49, St. Francis Borgia 28
Hillsboro 36, North County 14
Hollister 27, Marshfield 24
Jefferson City 27, Smith-Cotton 6
Kennett 46, St. Pius X (Festus) 0
Lafayette County 31, Lee’s Summit Community Christian 28
Lamar 44, Nevada 28
Lawson 10, West Platte 6
Lebanon 55, Waynesville 20
Lexington 22, Southeast 6
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 68, Pleasant Hope 0
Liberty (Mountain View) 26, Ava 18
Liberty 38, Lee’s Summit West 20
Liberty North 41, Staley 13
Lincoln College Prep 56, East (Kansas City) 0
Lockwood/Golden City 59, Lincoln 0
Lutheran (St. Charles) 30, Hermann 0
Marceline 27, Fayette 0
Marionville 85, Greenfield 0
McDonald County 13, Monett 7
Mid-Buchanan 42, Lathrop 6
Montgomery County 41, South Callaway 20
Mound City-Craig 40, Southwest (Livingston County) 36
Mountain Grove 20, Willow Springs 0
Mt. Vernon 19, Aurora 6
Nixa 35, Republic 7
North Kansas City 42, Platte County 37
Owensville 48, St. James 0
Ozark 42, Willard 14
Palmyra 24, Brookfield 6
Pierce City 42, Ash Grove 35
Plattsburg 29, North Platte 0
Rockhurst 36, Blue Springs South 14
Rogers, Ark. 43, Central (Springfield) 14
Rolla 35, Hillcrest 30
Savannah 23, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 21|
Southern Boone County 38, Richmond 24
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 26, Maryville 14
Ste. Genevieve 42, Potosi 7
Thayer 48, Salem 6|
Valle Catholic 67, Orchard Farm 0
Warrensburg 42, Harrisonville 0
Webb City 38, Kickapoo 10
West Plains 28, Camdenton 6
Westran 24, Harrisburg 22
Windsor 26, Cabool 0
Winnetonka 44, Grandview 6