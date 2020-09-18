WATCH: Joe Buck learns of Hall of Fame induction while broadcasting Thursday night’s game

Sports broadcaster Joe Buck is going into the hall of fame. The St. Louis native is entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton as the winner of the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award.

Buck found out the news while calling last night’s Bengals/Browns game on Fox.

Joe’s father, legendary broadcaster Jack Buck, won the award in 1996. The Bucks are the only father and son to win the award. Joe began broadcasting NFL games at just 25-years old, becoming the youngest person ever to announce a regular slate of NFL games on network TV.

Awesome moment as Joe @Buck finds out live on TV that he will be joining his father in the Pro Football Hall of fame! Congratulations Joe! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hw0ejy2Pnn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2020