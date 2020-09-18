Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Crime / Courts / Missouri officials react to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

Missouri officials react to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

By

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family at her home in Washington, D.C. at the time of her death. Ginsburg was 87 years old.

She was nominated to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. The U.S. Senate voted 96-3 in favor of confirming Ginsburg. Missouri U.S. Senators Jack Danforth and Kit Bond, both Republicans, supported her confirmation. Ginsburg was the second woman appointed to the highest court in the land.

The news of her death has Americans from various political backgrounds sharing their thoughts, including in Missouri.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement Friday saying his chamber will vote to fill the court vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg. It does not say whether the vote will happen before or after November’s election.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet

Subscribe to our daily newsletter