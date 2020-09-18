Lake St. Louis man sentenced to prison for defrauding NFL player

A Lake St. Louis man is heading to prison for a scheme involving an NFL player. Abayomi Martin was sentenced on Thurseday to 15 months after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud for a scheme to defraud and obtain money from Dallas Cowboy’s player Brandon Carr.

Prosecutors say Martin falsely claimed he was part-owner of a clothing company known as Famous Nobody’s, which Carr invested 250-thousand-dollars into. Martin instead spent the money on himself and to pay for the expenses and training costs of several professional boxers in Las Vegas.

Martin is the cousin of hip-hop star Nelly.