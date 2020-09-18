Hudson set for an MRI on Friday after leaving with a mild forearm strain

Steven Brault tossed a complete game while striking out eight and giving up just one run as the Pirates topped the Cardinals 5-1 in Pittsburgh. Gregory Polance homered for the Pirates. Polanco drove in three runs for Pittsburgh, which snapped an eight-game losing streak. Tommy Edman drove in the lone St. Louis run. The Cardinals finished with just two hits. St. Louis has lost three of four.

Dakota Hudson left after two innings with what Cardinals manager Mike Shildt called “a mild forearm strain.” X-rays showed no structural damage, and Hudson will undergo an MRI on Friday.

“I’m pretty hopeful,” Hudson said. “I guess I’m really not stressing too much about it until I know more tomorrow. I’ve got a good mindset about it, and just trying to make sure I keep my head up.”