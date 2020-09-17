Rookie Brady Singer joins a rare group after Royals shutout Tigers

>>Singer Has Another Dominant Start

(Detroit, MI) — Brady Singer allowed two singles, walked one and struck out eight over six innings as the Royals shut out the Tigers 4-0. The 2018 first-round pick did not allow a hit until the eighth inning in his previous start. Singer has 14 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts—in which he’s struck out 16 and allowed three hits—becoming the third Royals rookie to record consecutive starts of at least 6.0 scoreless innings, joining Jose Rosado (July 25-30, 1996) and Bret Saberhagen (Sept. 18-24, 1984).

Salvador Perez homered, doubled and drove in three KC runs. The Royals are off today before opening a series tomorrow night in Milwaukee.

>>Duffy Likely Won’t Pitch Until Next Week

(Detroit, MI) — Royals manager Mike Matheny said no decision has been made when Danny Duffy will return to the rotation. Duffy was scratched from a Tuesday start as a disciplinary procedure after missing the team flight to Detroit. Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernandez and Brad Keller are the probables for a weekend series in Milwaukee.

>>Royals Option Junis, Put Harvey On IL

(Detroit, MI) — Jakob Junis was optioned to the Royals’ alternate training site. He was roughed up for five runs and in less than three innings in the 6-0 loss Tuesday in Detroit. He is 0-and-2 with a 6.94 ERA. The Royals put Matt Harvey on the injured list with a strain. He has an 11.57 ERA in seven outings, including four starts. The Royals called up rookie right-hander Scott Blewett and infielder Erick Mejia.