Cardinals get set for five with Pittsburgh who have lost eight straight

>>Cardinals Split Another Doubleheader With Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Cardinals split a second doubleheader this week with the Brewers in Milwaukee. Tyler O’Neill homered and drove in two as St. Louis took Game One 4-2. Brad Miller also went deep and Adam Wainwright allowed two runs over seven innings for a complete game victory.

Milwaukee bounced back, winning Game two 6-0. The Cards only recorded two hits and Johan Oviedo gave up six runs, five earned, for the loss. St. Louis visits the Pirates tonight with Dakota Hudson getting the ball against Pittsburgh’s Steven Brault.

>>Reds Edge Pirates

(Cincinnati, OH) — Luis Castillo struck out 10 Pirates in a 1-0 Reds’ win in Cincinnati. Castillo gave up just three hits over seven innings of work to get the victory. Shogo Akiyama singled in the lone run in the fifth to provide the offense, and Raisel Iglesias notched the save. The Bucs managed just three hits. J.T. Brubaker pitched into the sixth to take the loss. Pittsburgh is on an eight-game slide.

>>Cubs Clip Indians In 10th

(Chicago, IL) — Javy Baez hit a walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Cubs past the Indians 3-2 at Wrigley Field. Jason Heyward and Cameron Maybin also plated runs for the Cubs, who swept the two-game series and have won four straight overall. Chicago is off today before hosting the Twins tomorrow night.