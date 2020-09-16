(VIDEO) Gov. Parson’s COVID-19 and legislative briefing

Gov. Mike Parson held a briefing today to update the state on Missouri’s COVID-19 response. He also gave his thoughts on the state Legislature’s work during today’s veto session and the completion of its special session work.

Key points from today’s briefing:

•The governor says he expects the federal government to send Missouri about three million rapid COVID-19 tests by the end of year.

•Parson responds to Missouri’s approach to COVID-19 not always matching up with what the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommends. He says he trusts Missouri’s data to drive decisions at the state level.

•Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, Dr. Randall Williams, says the state has received its playbook from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the approach to take when a vaccine becomes available.

•The governor responds to the Missouri Legislature allowing his vetoes of bills to stand but only managing to pass two of seven crime bills he wanted. He says he’s content with the two bills that passed.

