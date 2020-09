The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning and cruised to a 6-0 win over the Royals in Detroit. Matthew Boyd allowed two hits over five-and-two-thirds innings for his second win. Miguel Cabrera and Willi Castro homered as Detroit snapped a three-game skid. Jakob Junis [didn’t survive the third and took the loss for KC. Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez each had two hits for the Royals who finished the night with just five total.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter