Parson extends timeframe of Missouri National Guard help with COVID-19 response

Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order today to let the Missouri National Guard continue helping the state with COVID-19 response efforts. A press release today from the Governor’s Office says the order will allow soldiers to continue supporting the state in this role through December 30.

“The National Guard has played a major role in supporting state and community response efforts, including COVID-19 testing support, supply and equipment transportation, and meal distribution just to name a few,” says Parson. “This Executive Order will allow the Guard to continue assisting the people of Missouri as we move forward.”

The press release says mobilizing the National Guard through December 30 is consistent with the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration and will allow continued flexibility in deploying resources around the state.

Prior to August 21, the federal government covered 100% of the tab for the National Guard’s COVID-19 response help to states. Now, the feds are paying 75% and the states have to pay for the rest of these costs.

Missourinet has contacted the Governor’s Office to find out how many Guard members are currently mobilized to help in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

To view Executive Order 20-16, click here.