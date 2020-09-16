Michael Porter Jr becomes part of NBA history

The Denver Nuggets completed the 3-1 series comeback as they stunned the Clippers 104-89 in Game Seven of the Western Conference semifinals in Orlando. Denver outscored LA by 17 in the second half to improve to 6-and-0 in elimination games this postseason. Jamal Murray piled up 40 points and Nikola Jokic added 16 points, 22 rebounds and 13 assists. The Nuggets will face the Lakers in the West finals.

Denver made NBA history in the process as the first team to come back twice in one postseason from a 3-1 series deficit.

Michael Porter Jr. scored just two points while playing 15 minutes, but has had an active postseason. He averaged nearly 23 minutes in this series with 10 points and nearly seven rebounds per game.