Flaherty rocked as Brewers bash Cardinals

The Brewers’ offense exploded for an 18-3 win over the Cardinals in Milwaukee. Dan Vogelbach, Ryan Braun, Keston Hiura and Christian Yelich all homered for the Brew Crew, which banged out 15 hits. Vogelbach and Hiura drove in four runs each. Brett Anderson tossed six innings of two-run ball to get the win. Jack Flaherty couldn’t make it out of the fourth and took the loss for St. Louis. Flaherty was charged with nine runs. His personal record drops to 3-2

Paul Goldschmidt plated two runs for the Cards, who have dropped five-of-seven.