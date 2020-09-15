Missouri Education Department proposes $8.5 billion FY2022 budget

The Missouri Board of Education has voted today in favor of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) $8.5 billion proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning next July. The plan is a slim increase over the current budget year – about $26.8 million.

“FY22 almost certainly will be a challenging revenue year, given the impact that COVID-19 has had on our overall economy,” says Deputy Commissioner Kari Monsees. “We are presenting a fairly lean budget proposal to say the least.”

Here are some budget items with proposed increases:

•$3.56 billion in state aid to Missouri’s K-12 public schools – a roughly $8.5 million boost over the current year

•$215 million for early childhood special education initiatives – an $8.4 million increase

•$2 million to provide additional parent education and developmental screenings for young children

•$1.36 million to incentivize continuous improvement of districts and charter schools

•$200,000 Grow Your Own Start-up grant to shape some high school students into future teachers

Here are some budget items that would remain the same under the plan:

•School nutrition programs – $321 million

•School bus transportation funding – nearly $94 million

•Sheltered workshops to employ individuals with disabilities – $26 million

•Early childhood development efforts through the Parents As Teachers – about $21 million

•Virtual education – $589,000

•School safety training grants – $300,000

The budget outline heads to Gov. Mike Parson’s office for consideration. To view the proposed fiscal plan, click here.

