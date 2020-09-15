Missouri Board of Education to decide whether to accelerate MOCAP enrollment decisions

The state Board of Education is expected to vote today on proposed changes to the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program, or MOCAP. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) received hundreds of public comments about the proposal.

The part that has garnered the most attention deals with the time it takes for school districts to issue decisions about MOCAP enrollment requests. Board members are scheduled to decide whether to require districts to pick up the pace with these decisions. The proposed rule change would make them respond within 30 days to any requests from parents who want to enroll their kids in a MOCAP program.

The board is also expected to decide whether districts should be required to report to DESE the number of MOCAP enrollment applications approved and denied.

The board’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. in Jefferson City. Due to COVID-19, the meeting is closed to the public. A livestream of the meeting is available on DESE’s website.

