Lock feels he could have done more after Broncos week one loss

Stephen Gostkowski kicked the go-ahead field goal with 17 seconds remaining as the Titans topped the Broncos 16-14 in Denver. Gostkowski had missed three field goals and an extra point prior to the go-ahead field goal. Ryan Tannehill threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt caught TD’s for Tennessee in the season-opening win.

Drew Lock passed for 216 yards and a touchdown in defeat. Noah Fant caught a touchdown and Melvin Gordon rushed for one for the Broncos in defeat.

Lock’s first TD pass of the year was impressive.

Lock completed 22-of-33 passes with no interceptions. Denver was just 3-for-9 on third down conversions.

Lock says they just couldn’t finish it off at the end.

