Cards split doubleheader with Brewers

The Cardinals and Brewers split their doubleheader in Milwaukee on Monday. Paul DeJong drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning as St. Louis won the night cap 3-2. Brad Miller had tied the game with an RBI-single in the seventh for the Cards, who sit at 21-and-21 on the season. Genesis Cabrera came away with the win and Tyler Webb notched his first save.

Jedd Gyorko homered for the Brewers, who won the opener of the twin bill 2-1 in extras on a sac-fly in the eighth. Tommy Edman drove in St. Louis’ lone run in the 8th and Ryan Helsley was tagged with the loss.

The Crew are 21-and-25 heading into the third game of this five game series on Tuesday. Milwaukee will start lefty Brian Anderson, while the Cardinals counter with Jack Flaherty.