Keller goes the distance as Royals pound the Pirates

>>Keller Throws Shutout As Royals Sweep Series

(Kansas City, MO) — Brad Keller threw a five-hitter for his first career shutout as the Royals romped the Pirates 11-0 to complete a three-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium. Salvador Perez had three hits, including a homer, and drove in two. Whit Merrifield had two hits, two walks and two RBI. Hunter Dozier contributed a solo shot, while Maikel Franco added three hits, drove in a run and scored a run. The Royals have won a season-high six in-a-row and are 20-and-28, still last in the AL Central.

>>Royals Open Series Tomorrow In Detroit

(Kansas City, MO) — The red-hot Royals will try to win their seventh straight tomorrow night when they face the Tigers in Detroit. Left-hander Danny Duffy will start the opener of the two-game series for KC. The Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd. Rookie Brady Singer will start Wednesday for the Royals. Singer did not allow a hit until two-out in the eighth against the Indians in his previous start.