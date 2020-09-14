Cards lose series and another pitcher as schedule ramps up

Three Reds homered as they doubled up the Cardinals 10-5 in St. Louis. Brian Goodwin, Eugenio Suarez, and Aristides Aquino went yard for Cincinnati. Archie Bradley picked up the win in relief for the Reds, who won two of three in the series. Matt Carpenter doubled and drove in a run for the Cardinals. Carlos Martinez allowed three runs over four innings. John Gant picked up his third loss of the season in relief for St. Louis, which has dropped three of four.

John Gant left the game with a trainer after facing one hitter, allowing a single and throwing just five pitches. The Cardinals later announced it was due to right groin discomfort, and the right-hander will be day to day. Gant’s injury was the third time this week that the Cardinals have had to remove a reliever from a game. Giovanny Gallegos strained his right groin while trying to notch a save against Detroit on Thursday. He went on the injured list the next day, and it’s unclear when, or if, he’ll be back during the regular season. Genesis Cabrera was removed from a game when a fake nail fell off and couldn’t be glued back on.

The Cardinals are in Milwaukee today for a doubleheader against the Brewers for the start of five games in three days. St. Louis trails the Cubs by four games for first place in the NL Central and own a two game lead over the Brewers for the second playoff spot in the division.