Three Mizzou will miss the Alabama opener due to COVID-19. Drinkwitz cautions that number could go up

Three positive COVID-19 tests for Mizzou players has put them in quarantine and will keep them from playing against the Crimson Tide on September 26th. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters on a Zoom call on Saturday evening that the number could grow with more positive tests in the next two weeks. Any player who tests positive from now until the first game of the season, will be held out of that game.

