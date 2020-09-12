Royals take series opener from Pirates

Kris Bubic worked through five innings to earn his first major league win as Kansas City defeated Pittsburgh 4-3.

The win gives the Royals a four game winning streak.

Bubic allowed just one run on six hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out six. Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Royals star catcher Salvador Perez came off the injured list and hit a double and single. He had missed the last 20 games with fluid on his left eye.

Adalberto Mondesi homered, scored three runs and stole two bases for the Royals. Maikel Franco hit a pair of RBI singles.