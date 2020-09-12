MissouriNet HS FB Roundup – Scores from 9-11-20

Adrian 27, Knob Noster 12
Ash Grove 49, Pleasant Hope 8
Ava 14, Mountain Grove 0
Belton 14, Central (St. Joseph) 7
Bentonville, Ark. 21, Rockhurst 17
Blair Oaks 50, California 6
Blue Springs 42, Staley 0
Bolivar 20, Lebanon 7
Bowling Green 56, Montgomery County 32
Branson 21, Carl Junction 20
Butler 49, Stockton/Sheldon 7
Cabool 19, Willow Springs 14
Camdenton 46, Parkview 21
Carrollton 33, Lone Jack/Kingville 6
Carthage 42, Neosho 7
Cassville 47, Nevada 28
Central (New Madrid County) 40, Dexter 20
Central Academy(Kansas City) 50, KC Northeast 0
Centralia 20, Brookfield 0
Clark County 26, Highland 14
Crest Ridge 34, Cole Camp 27
Diamond 46, Greenfield 8
Doniphan West, Kan. 68, St. Joseph Le Blond 32
Drexel 57, Liberal 0
Drexel/Miami(FB) 57, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 0
East Prairie 46, Portageville 0
Farmington 25, Sikeston 7
Festus 49, Windsor (Imperial) 13
Fort Osage 19, North Kansas City 14
Fox 25, St. Francis Borgia 20
Francis Howell Central 20, Francis Howell North 7
Ft. Zumwalt North 41, Timberland 21
Glendale 38, Hillcrest 12
Grain Valley 35, Park Hill South 28
Hannibal 41, Ft. Zumwalt West 21
Harrisburg 36, Salisbury 0
Harrisonville 45, Pleasant Hill 14
Helias Catholic 41, Battle 19
Hermann 22, St. James 15
Hickman High School 52, Capital City 27
Hillsboro 47, Central (Cape Girardeau) 20
Hollister 14, Seneca 12
Holt 42, Ft. Zumwalt South 21
Jackson 56, Poplar Bluff 7
Jefferson (Festus) 54, Herculaneum 0
Kelly 48, Chaffee 6
Kennett 49, Ste. Genevieve 13
Kickapoo 38, Waynesville 18
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 13, Benton 6
Lafayette County 62, Sherwood 0
Lee’s Summit Community Christian 38, Hogan Prep 0
Liberty 38, Lee’s Summit North 35
Logan-Rogersville 28, Aurora 6
Lutheran (St. Charles) 35, Duchesne 13
Marionville 35, Lockwood/Golden City 20
Marshfield 49, Springfield Catholic 39
Maryville 62, Chillicothe 7
Maysville/Winston 12, Polo 6
McDonald County 42, Lamar 41
Mid-Buchanan 47, Lawson 7
Milan 32, Putnam County 0
Monett 21, East Newton 20, OT
Monroe City 62, South Shelby 14
Mound City-Craig 40, Albany 18
Mt. Vernon 28, Reeds Spring 10
Nixa 42, Willard 6
North County 62, DeSoto 0
North Shelby 52, Norborne/Hardin Central 8
Oak Park 27, Truman 10
Odessa 35, Marshall 0
Osage 41, Eldon 26
Owensville 49, Cuba 8
Ozark 51, Joplin 43
Palmyra 51, Hallsville 16
Paris 16, Scotland County 8
Park Hill 21, Blue Springs South 17
Penney 48, North Platte 13
Pierce City 43, Sarcoxie 24
Platte County 35, Grandview 12
Potosi 28, Fredericktown 6
Raymore-Peculiar 35, Liberty North 32
Raytown 48, William Chrisman 22
Rock Bridge 23, Jefferson City 21
Ruskin 22, East (Kansas City) 12
Salem 20, Houston 14
Skyline 47, Fair Grove 12
Slater 42, Fayette 26
Smithville 28, Kearney 10
South Callaway 55, Louisiana 12
South Harrison 48, Gallatin 0
Southern Boone County 20, Boonville 14
Southwest (Livingston County) 70, DeKalb 22
St. Charles West 35, Ft. Zumwalt East 12
St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0
St. Pius X (Festus) 41, Grandview (Hillsboro) 16
Stanberry 44, King City/ Union Star 20
Strafford 53, Miller 6
Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 42, Russellville 0
Thayer 27, Liberty (Mountain View) 0
Union 14, Sullivan 0
Valle Catholic 63, St. Vincent 7
Warrensburg 35, Smith-Cotton 16
Washington 30, Warrenton 7
Webb City 49, Republic 28
West Plains 43, Rolla 7
West Platte 36, Plattsburg 0
Windsor 42, University Academy 0
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 60, Schuyler County 0
Wright City 21, Winfield 14
MissouriNet HS FB Roundup – Scores from 9-11-20
Adrian 27, Knob Noster 12