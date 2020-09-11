Royals rookie came within four outs of a no-hitter

Rookie Brady Singer came within four outs of a no-hitter as the Royals rolled the Indians 11-1 in Cleveland. Austin Hedges broke up the bid with a two-out roller through the infield in the eighth inning.

Singer struck out eight while allowing just the one hit and two walks in eight innings.

Edward Olivares, Maikel Franco and Adalberto Mondesi homered for KC. Adam Civale took the loss. Mike Freeman broke up the shutout for Cleveland with an RBI single in the ninth off Matt Harvey.

The Royals won the final three games of the four-game series.