Cards and Tigers split doubleheader

The Tigers and Cardinals split a seven-inning doubleheader in St. Louis.

In the opener, Yadier Molina, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, Paul Goldschmidt and Rangel Ravelo all homered as the Cardinals won 12-2. Jeimer Candelario went deep for Detroit. Jack Flaherty got the win and Tarik Skubal the loss.

In the nightcap, the Tigers scored five times in the top of the seventh to rally for a 6-3 win. Candelario and Jorge Bonifacio both homered for Detroit. Tommy Edman homered for St. Louis, which led 3-0 in the fifth. Jose Cisnero got the win, while Giovanny Gallegos took the loss.

The Cardinals host Cincinnati this weekend. St. Louis holds the second place playoff spot by two games over Milwaukee and 3 1/2 over the Reds.