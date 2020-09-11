Better Business Bureau has online safety reminder for Missouri parents with kids learning online

Most Missouri students are back to school and some are settling in for distance learning amid COVID-19. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is cautioning about a different virus–the kind that can impact your home computer. The Bureau’s Bao Vang says the same phishing scams that parents deal with can be sent to our kids.

“Online learning will play a big role this year as we all adjust to the new normal. BBB urges parents to watch of risks to your child’s online safety and it’s just a few simple steps to keep them safe online so they can avoid being easy targets for online fraud,” says Vang.

She recommends parents use parental controls if necessary, especially for young kids.

“Because our children are inexperienced and they may not be educated in scam prevention, we have to help our children understand that there some bad people out there with bad intentions, and they’re going to do some bad things to get our personal information to steal our money,” she says.

Vang says parents should remind their kids not to click on spam and junk mail. She encourages parents to know what their children are doing online–and to keep track of social media sites and accounts.

By Scott Peterson of Minnesota News Network